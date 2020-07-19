Pascal Struijk and Ian Poveda Play – Leeds United Team vs Derby County Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Derby County vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Derby County at Pride Park in the Championship this afternoon.



The Whites have now sealed promotion to the Premier League, where they will play next season for the first time since 2004, and have also clinched the league title.













Boss Marcelo Bielsa will not be keen for his men to ease up though as they look to make a statement against Derby, the team that ended their promotion hopes in the playoffs last season, but has made a host of changes as he looks to hand opportunities out.



Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been ruled out for the rest of the season and plays no part today, while fellow midfielder Adam Forshaw remains out.





In goal, Bielsa selects Kiko Casilla, while Ben White and Gaetano Berardi play at the back; Barry Douglas and Pascal Struijk operate as full-backs. Stuart Dallas will look to control midfield with Ian Poveda, while Jamie Shackleton, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez support Tyler Roberts.







Bielsa has options on the bench if needed, including Patrick Bamford, Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison.





Leeds United Team vs Derby County



Casilla, Douglas, White, Berardi, Struijk, Dallas, Poveda, Shackleton, Alioski, Hernandez, Roberts



Substitutes: Miazek, Ayling, Cooper, Casey, Davis, Klich, Bogusz, Harrison, Bamford

