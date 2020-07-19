Top Class – Rangers Coach Impressed With Lyon Talents

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has lauded the benefits that the club's two friendlies in France will have, while also tipping his hat to two players he saw at close quarters and rates highly.



The Scottish giants recorded 2-0 wins over both Lyon and Nice to lift the Veolia Trophy and boost their pre-season preparations.











An Ianis Hagi brace put Lyon to the sword, while Jermain Defoe and Jamie Barjonas downed Nice.



Beale thinks that both friendly games were excellent preparation for Rangers for the season soon to come, while he was also pleased to see Lyon talents Houssem Aouar and Bruno Guimaraes up close.





The Gers coach wrote on Twitter: "Excellent few days in Lyon and two very good games that will help us with our preparations.







"Also a joy to watch young talents: Houssem Aouar and Bruno Guimaraes up close. Both top class.



"Aouar receiving skills are outstanding", Beale added.





Rangers now head back to Scotland to continue their pre-season preparations and have another friendly, against Motherwell, set for Wednesday.



The Gers then play host to Coventry City on Saturday, ahead of their Scottish Premiership opener the following weekend, away at Aberdeen.

