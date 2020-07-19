Valencia Star Has Heart Set On Premier League Amid Tottenham Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has set his heart on a summer move to the Premier League, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.



Los Che could make a number of changes to their squad over the course of the summer and will have no Champions League football on the agenda for the new campaign.











Kondogbia could move and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he wants to head to the Premier League.



It is claimed that Tottenham and Manchester United are keen to land the midfielder.





Kondogbia has played football in Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga, and has his heart set on now sampling Premier League football, which will boost his English suitors.







Valencia are not expected to stand in his way, but it is unclear how much they will want to sell a player under contract until 2022.



He has made 33 appearances across all competitions for Valencia over the course of the season, picking up seven yellow cards along the way.





Valencia play their final game of the Spanish league season later today at Sevilla; they currently sit eighth, two points off sixth spot.

