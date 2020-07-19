You Never Know – Rangers Star Not Giving Up On Leverkusen Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Greg Stewart has insisted that the Gers' Europa League tie against Bayer Leverkusen should not be considered to be over yet.



Steven Gerrard's men were beaten 3-1 in the first leg of their last 16 tie against Leverkusen at Ibrox and will play the return on 6th August.













Many believe that given the quality of the Bundesliga outfit, overturning the deficit, with Leverkusen having bagged three away goals, is a bridge too far, but Stewart has warned against writing his team off.



"They are games you want to be involved in where you can test yourself against other top teams in Europe, and we have shown we are more than capable of matching anyone on our day", Stewart told Rangers TV.





"We still have our game to play [against Leverkusen] and you never know what might happen."







The striker has already made good memories in Rangers' Europa League run, being involved against Braga when his team staged a brilliant comeback to score three goals in the space of 15 minutes to win 3-2 at Ibrox.



"It was a great experience to play in those games and we have done well in Europe. It's one of those things you watch when you are younger growing up.





"To be involved in such a big game [against Braga] when you are 2-0 down, backs against the wall and you turn it around was brilliant", Stewart added.



Rangers will start as big underdogs against Leverkusen, but they have won plaudits for their performances in Europe since Gerrard took over.

