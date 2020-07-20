XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

20/07/2020 - 11:50 BST

Celtic and Leeds United Had Sustained Interest In Tottenham Bound Talent

 




Celtic and Leeds United had serious interest in young midfielder Alfie Devine, but Tottenham Hotspur have beaten them off to land the player, according to The Athletic.

Wigan Athletic's entry into adminstration has seen a host of talents at the club targeted by other sides and Devine is heading to north London.  


 



However, Tottenham had to work hard to sign the midfielder as Celtic and Leeds had sustained interest in capturing him.

Jose Mourinho rubber-stamped the move for Devine, who also popped up on the radar of Brighton, Chelsea, Rangers and West Ham United. 
 


He has now completed his move to Tottenham, having undergone a medical over the weekend and then put pen to paper to a contract.



The youngster was a player in demand before Wigan were plunged into administration and was part of the Latics outfit that put Spurs out of the FA Youth Cup this season.

Devine will now be looking to kick on with his development at Tottenham over the coming years.
 


Despite being just 15 years old, Devine has turned out for Wigan's Under-23 outfit.
 