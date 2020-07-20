David Moyes’ Faith Has Boosted Me, West Ham Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson has revealed that finding out he was part of David Moyes’ plans for the future of the Hammers has pushed him to play better.



Johnson started for the Hammers in place of injured first choice right-back Ryan Fredericks on Friday in a crucial 3-1 victory over Watford to effectively secure their Premier League status for another season.













The 20-year-old made his debut away at Manchester City in February 2019 and the home game against the Hornets on Friday was only his second top flight outing in the Claret and Blue.



Johnson had seen 19-year-old Jeremy Ngakia overtake him in the pecking order before the teenager decided he wanted to leave east London and refused to commit to a new deal.





Fredericks’ injury saw Johnson handed his big chance and the 20-year-old has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.







Johnson believes that he is an integral part of Moyes’ plans for the future of the club and has admitted that the trust his manager put in him has pushed him to perform even better.



“I’m ready to play. I played last year, and I think this is my time now hopefully to establish myself and get some more games under my belt at the end of this season and next season, so it’s just about enjoying my football as well”, Johnson told West Ham TV.





“That’s what I want to do.



“The gaffer’s put me in and showed trust and faith in me, to show him that I’m good enough to play, and hopefully I’ve warranted it.



“To be in his plans for next season is a big boost for me.”



West Ham are due to visit Old Trafford on Wednesday in their penultimate game of the current season to take on Manchester United.

