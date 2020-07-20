David Moyes Has Instilled Right Attitude In Us – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United starlet Ben Johnson has saluted his team’s manager David Moyes and support staff for installing a never-say-die attitude in the Hammers’ camp since he took over the reins at the London Stadium in December.



Moyes replaced former West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini after the Hammers struggled to find form under the Chilean and slipped to 17th in the Premier League.













West Ham have effectively now survived as they hold a six-point advantage over 18th placed Aston Villa, along with better goal difference, and have two matches left to play in the current season.



Johnson has admitted that West Ham have seen better days in the league and stressed that the onus is on him and his team-mates to claw their way back to safety.





But the 20-year-old has credited Moyes for installing a sense of determination and belief that was lacking in the Hammers’ camp during the first half of the current campaign.







“We shouldn’t be in this position but that’s where we are, and we’ve got to get ourselves out of it”, Johnson told West Ham TV.



“Of course, we’ve not had the best season.





“We started off well and then dropped down, and we’ve come back, got David Moyes and his staff in, and they’ve been tremendous. They just want us to defend properly.



“We were trying before, but he’s installed in us that never-say-die attitude and just defending the goal with our lives really.



“He also wants us to play, but in the position we’re in, you can win well and play champagne football, or you can play ugly, and we played ugly tonight.



“Our goals were brilliant but some of our play was ugly, but we got the win and that’s the most important thing.”



West Ham are due to visit Old Trafford on Wednesday to take on Manchester United and then will welcome relegation threatened Aston Villa to the London Stadium on Sunday.

