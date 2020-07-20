Dean Henderson Can Handle Manchester United Pressure Says Goalkeeper’s Former Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Dean Henderson’s former coach Ben Benson has backed the goalkeeper to handle the pressure of being Manchester United's number 1 if given the chance next season.



David de Gea’s high profile errors led to Manchester United losing 3-1 to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.













Their 18-match unbeaten streak came to a screeching halt in London and the Spaniard has been taking flak for his mistakes, with question marks over how much longer he can remain the Red Devils number 1.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to back De Gea but he could have a decision to make on who will be his number 1 next season after another fine campaign on loan at Sheffield United for Henderson.





Some have claimed it could be too early for the 23-year-old to become the number 1, but Benson, who coached Henderson at youth level, feels if anyone has the mentality to handle the pressure then he is the man.







He believes after two solid seasons at Sheffield United, the sky is the limit for Henderson if he continues to move on his current upward trajectory.



“I am sure the pressure is different at Manchester United”, Benson told The Athletic.





“I sit here and think, ‘If there is one person who will be able to deal with it, that person is Dean’.



"Whether they choose to do that now or not, is up to them. I don’t know their thinking but I am in no doubt he will be fine.



“Dean’s two loans [at Bramall Lane] have been great for him. As he has been for Sheffield United. Same with Manchester United, who have done a wonderful job with him.



“If Dean can continue doing what he has been doing — and that is the challenge, of course, to keep finding those extra percentages — the sky really is the limit for him.”



Henderson has excelled at Sheffield United, with the Blades currently sitting eighth in the Premier League standings.

