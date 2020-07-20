Great Test – Neil Lennon Relishing Celtic’s Paris Saint-Germain Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon is of the view that his side’s friendly against French giants Paris Saint-Germain will prove greatly beneficial to the Hoops pre-season preparations.



The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is scheduled to start on 1st August, with Celtic opening their campaign the following day against Hamilton Academical.













The defending Scottish champions are in the midst of their pre-season preparations, having headed to France, and are due to face French champions PSG on Tuesday.



Les Parisiens have hit the ground running since they returned to action as they crushed Ligue 2 side Le Havre 9-0 before thumping Belgian side Waasland-Beveren 7-0 on Friday.





Lennon is of the view that the game against PSG though tough will prove beneficial to his side’s pre-season preparations as the new Scottish Premiership season draws ever closer.







The Northern Irishman is well aware of the quality PSG possess, but he is confident that his players will relish the chance to go toe to toe with the French giants.



“Ideally, you’d like to stagger it so that you start off against maybe lower opposition and then build up, but we’ve been thrown into this and we’ve taken it with both hands because it’s been a brilliant couple of games for us”, Lennon told Celtic TV.





“They’ve been out of football for five months and that’s a long time, but the majority of them have hit the ground running and they’re going to be asked a lot of questions on Tuesday which, again, is a great test and I think the players will really look forward to that one



“But in terms of an exercise for the pre-season, it’s been very good so far.”



Celtic met PSG in the Champions League group stage in 2017, with Brendan Rodgers at the helm, and lost 5-0 at Celtic Park and then 7-1 at the Parc des Princes.

