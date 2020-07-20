He Deserves It – Leeds United Supremo Comments On Carlos Corberan

Follow @insidefutbol





Andrea Radrizzani has indicated that he is ready to let Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan leave and become the next Huddersfield Town manager.



Huddersfield sacked Danny Cowley at the weekend and have made an approach to Leeds for their assistant Corberan, as they bid to put a disappointing season behind them.













The 37-year-old Spaniard joined Leeds as their Under-23 coach in 2017 before he was promoted to the first team set-up by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018.



Corberan is ambitious to become a head coach, and Radrizzani revealed that he had opportunities to leave the club last year, but was convinced to stay on and help Leeds reach the Premier League.





The Leeds owner is aware of the hard work he has put in and conceded that the Spaniard deserves the chance to chalk out his own path as a head coach at another club.







Radrizzani said via a zoom call when asked about Corberan’s future: “Already last year he had some opportunity to leave to become a first team coach.



“I asked him to stay one [more] year because we had an unfinished job and he did stay.





“I think he needs to have the credit to enjoy this moment of success with everybody because I know how much Carlos works.



“And I think now it is good that he can take his own path and start a new journey to build himself as a first-team coach.



“He deserves it.”



Leeds do not want to stand in his way if Corberan wants to leave but Huddersfield will have to work out compensation with their fellow Yorkshire club.

