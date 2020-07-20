Huddersfield Town Make Approach For Leeds United Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town have approached Leeds United for their assistant coach Carlos Corberan with the Terriers wanting him as their new manager, according to The Athletic.



Corberan has been part of Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff since 2018 after joining Leeds in 2017 as their Under-23 boss.













The 37-year-old Spaniard is highly rated coach and some Leeds fans have even tipped him as a possible successor to Bielsa.



Huddersfield now want him as their new manager and an approach has been made to Leeds seeking permission to hold talks with Corberan.





Leeds want to keep him as he is a valuable part of Bielsa’s staff and would ideally like him to be on their Premier League journey next season.







But it has been claimed that the club will not stand in his way if Corberan wants to move on and fulfil his ambition to become a manager.



A compensation package would have to be agreed between the two clubs if the Spaniard agrees to move to Huddersfield and become their new boss.





Huddersfield sacked Danny Cowley as their manager on Sunday after ten months in his charge of the club.

