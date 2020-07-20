XRegister
20/07/2020 - 16:48 BST

It’s Been Great – Rangers Starlet Reaping Rewards of First Team Involvement

 




Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson is of the view that training with Gers’ senior team will help him improve his own game.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard handed Patterson his first-team debut in January, as he featured in a 2-0 Scottish Cup win against Stranraer.  


 



Rangers have just won the Veolia Trophy pre-season tournament in France, beating Lyon and Nice, and Patterson came on as a substitute for the Gers in one of the matches as he clocked in game time.

The 18-year-old, who is currently training with Rangers’ first team, believes that his involvement with experienced world class players will help him improve his own game.
 


Patterson also added that Scott Arfield has taken him under his wing, while he is also seeing the benefits of skipper James Tavernier playing in his position, as he aims to improve and navigate the world of senior professional football.



“It's been great [to have pre-season with the first team], just delighted to be part of the squad”, Patterson told said on Rangers TV.

“Obviously training with top players, experienced players, it's just going to make me a better player all round. And it's just going to put me in good stead for the rest of the season. 

 


“Probably Scotty Arfield [helps me the most in training]. He's good with you, just takes you under his wing, keeps you right and keeps your head, even when you have bad days.

“It's great [having Tavernier in my position].

“Obviously you can speak to him, but you can watch him from the side of the pitch, see what he does, see how he acts with the other players and just take that into a game and improve yourself”.

The new Scottish top flight football season is scheduled to start on 1st August and Rangers will kick off their campaign against Aberdeen on the opening day.
 