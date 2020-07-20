Leeds United Return For Former White Rated As Not Likely

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not likely to bring James Milner back to Elland Road this summer, according to The Athletic.



The Whites have secured a return to the Premier League and will play in the top flight for the first time since 2004 next season.











Milner was sold following Leeds' relegation to the Championship and it has long been speculated he could head back to the club once they return to the top flight.



However, the 34-year-old is unlikely to make the move back to Leeds this summer.





Milner is still being handed regular game time at Liverpool by boss Jurgen Klopp and has just helped the Reds to seal the Premier League title.







Occasionally used by Klopp at left-back, Milner has made 35 appearances for Liverpool so far this season, scoring four goals in the process.



The midfielder has now made over 200 appearances for Liverpool and won the Champions League with the club last season.





Liverpool, who rate the former Leeds man as a top class professional, have Milner locked down on a contract which still has another two years left to run.

