Leeds United Star Warns Charlton That Whites Aren’t Easing Off

Leeds United starlet Jamie Shackleton has insisted that the newly minted Championship winners are not planning to rest on their laurels and warned immediate opponents Charlton Athletic to not expect a walk in the park.



Shackleton scored his first goal for Leeds in a 3-1 win over Derby County at Pride Park on Sunday as the Whites further celebrated winning promotion to the Premier League.













The 20-year-old, who has made 21 Championship appearances this season, has quickly established himself as a real prospect at Elland Road.



Now, ahead of another league encounter, Marcelo Bielsa’s men are not ready to rest on their laurels as they have every intention to close out their successful league campaign with another dominant victory, according to Shackleton.





The Leeds midfielder has stressed that their final Championship opponents, Charlton, can expect the same intensity and pressure that fuelled their successful campaign from the get-go.







“We’re not the team to lay down and roll over, though, just because we have won the league”, Shackleton told LUTV.



“We knew we had two games left prior to the Derby game and we wanted to win them both and we want the points tally to be as big as it can be.





“We’ve done half of that by beating Derby and it’s a great place to come and get three points.



“We’ll enjoy the win, but then we have another game on Wednesday and we can enjoy it even more then.”



Leeds will be presented with the Championship trophy on Wednesday at Elland Road as they finish their season off against the Addicks.

