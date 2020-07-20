No Danger – Former Top Flight Striker Dismisses Leeds United Relegation Fears

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino has backed Leeds United to excel in the top flight next season and insisted that they will not be relegated under Marcelo Bielsa’s stewardship.



Leeds are going back to the top flight of English football for the first time since being relegated in 2004 and have been crowned winners of the Championship.













The Whites are plotting life in the Premier League and their first priority is set to be to sort out Bielsa’s contract and convince him to stay at the club.



Leeds are not expecting the Argentine to leave and Cascarino believes their head coach will be one of the key reasons why they are unlikely to be relegated from the Premier League next season.





He thinks that due to Bielsa’s rigid belief in his style, Leeds will suffer a few big defeats, but Cascarino also expects the same style to win some big games as well.







The former striker also feels the Leeds head coach's transfer spending will be specific as he looks to address particular needs.



Cascarino wrote in his column for The Times: “There is absolutely no danger of Leeds United being relegated next year under Marcelo Bielsa.





“They will have some heavy defeats but they will also have some big wins, because Bielsa will not compromise the way he wants his team to play, and when they get it right it will be effective.



“Watching his recruitment over the next few weeks will be fascinating because he will have a list of players that he thinks will be perfect for his system.



"They may not be big names, or players that other Premier League clubs are tracking.



“I know people at Marseilles who were taken by surprise by the players he wanted to sign when he went there, because they had never heard of some of them.



“But they were all energetic and comfortable taking the ball under pressure — those are the qualities he puts first.”



Leeds will be presented with the Championship trophy after their home game against Charlton Athletic.

