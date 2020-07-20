RB Leipzig Warn Leeds United Over Jean-Kevin Augustin

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has warned that the club are expecting Leeds United to now pay €21m to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin.



The Whites signed Augustin from RB Leipzig in January on loan, with an obligation to buy him for €21m in the event of promotion to the Premier League.











Augustin did not cut the mustard for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa however and the club sent him back to RB Leipzig at the end of June, arguing his loan had ended, despite the season still being ongoing.



Now Leeds have sealed promotion, RB Leipzig want €21m for Augustin and argue that the delay to the season does not affect the obligation.





And Krosche is expecting Leeds to pay, telling German magazine Kicker: "Leeds have gone up, so the purchase obligation comes into effect.







"When the contractual agreement was negotiated in January, everyone involved was in full possession of their intellectual powers.



"I assume that things will now go to plan."





RB Leipzig are ready to kick off a legal battle if Leeds do not pay and are confident that they will be able to win their case and force the Whites to fork out the pre-agreed sum for Augustin.



For the striker the future would be less clear as he failed to find favour with Bielsa and is not wanted as part of the Argentine's Leeds team.

