West Ham And Crystal Palace Lead Race For Championship Star

West Ham and Crystal Palace are currently leading the chase for Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer, according to The Athletic.



The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the standout performers of the Championship this season and it is tipped to be rewarded with a move to the Premier League.













Eze scored his 13th league goal of the season in QPR’s 4-3 win over Millwall this weekend and several Premier League clubs have been tracking his progress.



And according to The Athletic, Crystal Palace and West Ham are the ones who have the edge in the chase to sign the attacking midfielder this summer.





He has a year left on his contract with QPR and could well leave the club with a move to the Premier League on the cards.







West Ham manager David Moyes is a fan and he was present at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to watch Eze in action against Millwall.



QPR want £20m from the attacking midfielder’s departure, but they are likely to be forced to settle for a lower figure.





Eze has been at QPR since he joined as an 18-year-old and has scored 19 goals in 111 appearances for the club.



The attacking midfielder has played for England at youth level, but he also qualifies to play for Nigeria.

