Arsenal Desperate To Keep Dani Ceballos, Player Had Two Hour Mikel Arteta Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are desperate to keep hold of midfielder Dani Ceballos beyond the end of his current loan stint at the end of the season, according to The Athletic.



The Spaniard joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid last summer and has looked rejuvenated under Mikel Arteta in the second half of the campaign.













The midfielder is claimed to be have spoken with Arteta for over two hours in a heart-to-heart conversation and felt valued by the Arsenal manager.



Now the Gunners are keen on keeping Ceballos at the club beyond the end of his current loan stint.





The north London club are considering their options as they look to keep hold of Ceballos beyond the end of the season.







Their preferred option is believed to be an option to extend his loan stint for one more season due to the lower cost of the deal.



However, Real Madrid would like to sell Ceballos.





Arsenal are still not sure how much money they will be able to spend until and unless they thrash out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract.



Ceballos is settled in London, but he has opportunities to return to Spain, with Real Betis interested.

