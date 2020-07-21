Arsenal Played Like Lower League Team Against Liverpool – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes Arsenal set up as if they were a lower league side when they hosted the Reds at the Emirates Stadium last week and in the process paid the champions a massive compliment.



The Gunners beat Liverpool 2-1, despite Jurgen Klopp's side dominating possession and efforts on goal.













Arteta’s side sat deep and absorbed the pressure, hitting the away side on the counter attack whenever they could and came away from the game with three points.



However, former Reds Aldridge feels the Gunners’ way of playing against Liverpool meant they respected the champions too much to go toe to toe with them.





Aldridge claimed the Gunners played like a lower league side against Liverpool by putting ten men behind the ball and believes a manager playing such pragmatic football after serving under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, spoke volumes about Klopp’s side.







“The Arsenal result was a tough one, but it is so hard to fault this Liverpool team during what has been an incredible season”, Aldridge wrote in Liverpool Echo column.



“The way the games are now, without the fans, it is totally alien to the players, especially to a team that thrives off energy.





“But I have to say, Arsenal – one of the biggest, most successful sides in England, don’t forget – paid Liverpool the biggest compliment you can.



“They got 11 men behind the ball and played like a lower league side for virtually all of the game.



“They had three shots on target, scored two and defended really well with their backs to the wall.



“This is Arsenal by the way. One of the most historically attacking sides, managed by someone steeped in Pep Guardiola’s traditions in Mikel Arteta.



“They had to play that way to get a result. It was not a good night for the Reds, but that speaks volumes about where Jurgen Klopp and his team are now.”



Liverpool have taken just one point from their last two Premier League games, but still have 93 points from 36 games.

