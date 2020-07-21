Bayer Leverkusen Keen On Manchester United Linked Benoit Badiashile

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen are showing interest in snapping up Manchester United linked defender Benoit Badiashile.



The 19-year-old centre-back is rated as one of the best young talents within French football and several clubs are interested in snaring him away from Monaco.













Manchester United have been tracking the young defender throughout the season and have been credited with being admirers of his talents.



Badiashile has also attracted the interest of several clubs in France and there are suggestions that Bundesliga sides are also considering signing him.





According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Leverkusen are plotting a deal to snare Badiashile away from Monaco this summer.







The German outfit are alive to the potential of the 19-year-old defender and are considering making a move for him.



But negotiations are likely to be difficult as Monaco have slapped a €30m price tag on Badiashile and are keen to maximise their profit.





It is unclear whether any of his suitors will be prepared to meet Monaco's asking price for Badiashile this summer amidst a vastly different footballing landscape.

