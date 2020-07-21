Celtic Defender Looking Forward To Paris Saint-Germain Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Greg Taylor is of the view the Hoops’ game against Paris Saint-Germain is a great opportunity for his side to see if they are up for the test to face the Ligue 1 champions.



The Hoops are coming off the back of participating in the Veolia Trophy in France where they failed to register a win.













Neil Lennon’s side registered a draw and a loss against Nice and Lyon respectively, but will be hoping to turn the tables against the French league champions.







Celts’ defender Taylor revealed the squad’s playing intensity as a whole has picked up as they have gone along through pre-season.







Taylor feels their upcoming game against PSG will prove to be the real test as they will come up against a side who regularly compete in the Champions League and stressed they are under no illusions that they will be able to breeze through the game.



“The intensity has picked up at training over the last few days. The closer you get to the start of the season and the Champions League qualifiers, then the intensity does ramp up”, Taylor told Celtic’s official site.





“We’re working hard and we’re well aware it’s going to be a stiff test against Paris Saint-Germain. But that’s another good challenge for us.



“PSG will be a good opportunity for us. It’s going to be a tough test and we’re under no illusions about that, but it’s also one we’re looking forward to.



“Again, it’s more minutes into the legs in pre-season and, again, it’s going to be a tough test.”



Celtic start their Scottish Premiership season against Hamilton Academical on 2nd August at Parkhead.

