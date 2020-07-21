XRegister
Inside Futbol

21/07/2020 - 12:50 BST

Chelsea Contact Dean Henderson’s Representatives

 




Chelsea have been in touch with the representatives of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and are prepared to more than double his wages to price him away from Old Trafford this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

David de Gea latest set of errors in the Manchester United goal has led to more calls from some for Henderson to replace him as the club’s first choice goalkeeper next season.  


 



Manchester United are expected to hold talks with the Englishman after he returns from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

But Chelsea have made a move to gauge the possibility of taking Henderson to Stamford Bridge as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s replacement and have been in touch with his representatives.
 


The west London club are ready to more than double his wages to snare him away from Old Trafford and make him the first choice goalkeeper at Chelsea next season.



But Henderson is a Manchester United academy product and wants to be the club’s number one goalkeeper.

He is likely to ask for assurances from Ole Gunner Solskjaer about getting a fair crack at replacing De Gea in the Manchester United starting eleven next season.
 


If he gets no such assurances, he could ask for a move away from Manchester United.

Manchester United are expecting to offer him an improved contract during the talks and it remains to be seen whether they make any commitment to Henderson.

It also remains to be seen whether they would agree to sell such a bright young prospect to direct rivals Chelsea this summer.
 