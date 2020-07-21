Chelsea Could Still Sell Olivier Giroud – Italian Agent Weighs In

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian agent Matteo Materazzi is of the view that Chelsea may decide to sell Olivier Giroud before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.



Giroud was on the radar of Lazio and Inter in the winter transfer window, but Chelsea decided against selling the striker in the middle of the season.













Chelsea also took up the option of extending the striker’s contract by one more year and the Frenchman has been in fine form, including scoring in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.



Materazzi stressed that the striker has not signed a new deal with Chelsea and the club’s decision to extend his deal was part of their plans to protect their asset.





The Italian agent also insisted that Chelsea could sell one or two of their strikers this summer and indicated that the club could let Giroud go, but a decision will only be taken later in the window.







Materazzi told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “Giroud has not signed a new contract, but Chelsea had an option for another season.



“The option would have expired in March and with the virus period, Chelsea wanted to cover their shoulders and protect his contract.





“The Frenchman has done well, scoring several goals since January, but it seems Chelsea also have others players on their radar in that area of the squad.



“The transfer market is always fluid – they have many forwards and may decide to get rid at the end, but it will not be today, it will take time.”



If Chelsea opt to make Giroud available for transfer then the Frenchman could again have significant interest from Serie A.

