I Could Fit In At Arsenal – FC Porto Skipper

FC Porto captain Danilo Pereira has insisted that he could fit into Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side and enjoys the style of football the Spaniard has them playing.



The 28-year-old midfielder revealed his admiration for the Premier League and admits it is his dream to play in the top flight of English football.













He insisted that he is happy at Porto and in his home country, but conceded that he wants to test himself in the best league in the world as well.



“I like to be here in Porto, to be here in my country”, the Porto captain told Yahoo Sport.





“But I want to be in a better league like the Premier League. I have always dreamed about playing in that league.







“I think it’s the best league in the world.”



The defensive midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal believed to be interested.





Pereira admits that he has been keeping eye on the way Arteta has reshaped the Gunners side.



And the midfielder believes he has it in him to fit into the Arsenal manager’s side and loves the way the Gunners play their football under the Spaniard.



“Arsenal play very good football, so I think he is doing very well there.



“The style, I think I can fit there.



“The way he plays also, thinking on the ball, the team always has to be together.



“I think it is a good way to play.”



Pereira, who has 32 international caps under his belt for Portugal, has two years left on his contract with Porto.

