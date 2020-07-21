Leeds United Aren’t Easing Up, Lee Bowyer Warns Charlton

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has warned his side that Wednesday night opponents Leeds United are not easing up despite having secured the Championship title.



The Addicks travel to Elland Road to take on the Whites in their final Championship game of the season under the lights and fighting for their lives.













Charlton’s Championship status is still up in the air after they drew 2-2 against Wigan Athletic on Saturday; Leeds beat Derby County 3-1.



Bowyer, an ex-Leeds player, has insisted that he expects his former team to put up a tough challenge at Elland Road and sees no sign of Marcelo Bielsa's side easing off.





The 43-year-old credited the Whites’ competitive mentality to their outstanding boss Bielsa and revealed he has nothing but admiration and respect for the Argentine, who transformed Leeds into a Championship winning side.







“Leeds were at it [against Derby County], their energy levels were through the roof and they haven’t come off it”, Bowyer told Charlton’s official site.



“It will be the same on Wednesday. The manager is a winner and has a high demand on his players and we saw that on Sunday.





“I have a good relationship with Leeds, I’ll always have a special place in my heart for them, but they’re professionals.



“I asked what their manager drinks just as a congratulations for after the game and asked if they were off [on Monday], but they weren’t. They were back in training.



“They said to get him a bottle of Malbec! I went to the local wine place and asked what they could recommend because I wouldn’t know!



“It will be something I give to him after the game because I think it’s the right thing to do. He’s been outstanding for that football club and worked miracles.”



Bowyer's Charlton will be looking to take all three points from their visit to Elland Road and it remains to be seen what side Bielsa picks.

