Leeds United Coach Carlos Corberan Closing On Huddersfield Job

Carlos Corberan is set to be confirmed as the new boss of Huddersfield Town later today after Leeds United accepted an offer of compensation from their Yorkshire neighbours, according to Sky Sports News.



Huddersfield made a move for Corberan this week after they sacked Danny Cowley and approached Leeds to hold talks with the Spaniard.













Andrea Radrizzani insisted on Monday that the club will not stand in the coach’s way and is of the view that Corberan deserves an opportunity.



And it seems the negotiations have swiftly moved forward and Huddersfield have had an offer accepted by Leeds for the Spaniard.





The Terriers also have a broad agreement in place with Corberan over the terms of his contract and they are now just fine-tuning the details.







Huddersfield are expected to confirm the appointment of the Spaniard as their new head coach by the end of the day.



Corberan joined Leeds as their Under-23 coach and his work with the academy has been lauded at Elland Road.





He was promoted the first-team set-up when Marcelo Bielsa became head coach at Leeds in 2018 and has often been the face of the coaching staff in front of the media.

