Leeds United Rated As Having Big Chance of Signing Young Attacker

Leeds United have a big chance of getting a deal done to sign Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Gelhardt despite interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, according to the Sun.



The 18-year-old forward has already been drawing comparisons with Wayne Rooney due to his strong build and is likely to leave Wigan this summer.













Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in snaring him away from Latics in the next window, but Leeds are the ones who are believed to be leading the chase.



And it has been claimed that the Whites have a big chance of pipping the bigger Premier League teams to Gelhardt’s signature.





Leeds are looking to make sure they land the brightest young talents and are attempting to sign the Wigan man.







With promotion to the Premier League sealed, Leeds are expected to strengthen their squad this summer but they are alive to the possibility of signing young players.



Given Wigan’s financial woes, Leeds are looking to take advantage of the situation and get a deal for Gelhardt done as soon as possible.





The teenage forward has already made 18 appearances for Wigan this season in all competitions.

