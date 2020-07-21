Liverpool and Leeds United Got What They Deserved – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has admitted he is delighted to see Leeds United return to the Premier League after Marcelo Bielsa’s side confirmed promotion to the top flight after 16 years out of the big time.



The Whites have sealed the Championship title and with it a ticket to next season's Premier League, and Aldridge thinks like Liverpool, they got what they deserved.













Bielsa’s men are now basking in the glory of promotion and will finish their Championship campaign by playing host to Charlton Athletic on Wednesday night.



Leeds could have been denied promotion if the season had been scrapped and Aldridge, whose former Liverpool side won the Premier League title, is delighted that it was resumed.





Aldridge congratulated Leeds for making it back to the top flight and expressed his delight as he sees the Whites as a massive club, while also claiming that there were those who wanted the season abandoned to stop Liverpool winning the title.







“There was a lot of scaremongering about calling the season off early on when the virus came in and I always said it was all a bit premature to be talking like that”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.



“A lot of players ex-players tried to speak out about getting it called off as they didn’t want to see Liverpool win it and they have all had their eyes wiped.





“I am delighted to see Leeds United returning as they are a massive club and I have always had massive respect for that football club.



“They got what they deserve and Liverpool got what they deserve too.



“Once and for all, the monkey is off our back.”



Leeds are now preparing for their first top flight campaign since the 2003/04 season and Whites fans will be eagerly awaiting the release of the fixture list.

