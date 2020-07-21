Reassess Depending On Manchester United’s Result, Leicester City Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has revealed that his team will adjust their approach against Manchester United depending on how the Red Devils fare in their midweek Premier League fixture.



The Foxes conceded three goals and failed to break Tottenham Hotspur’s backline as Brendan Rodgers’ men succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Jose Mourinho’s side on Sunday.













Leicester’s final game of the 2019/20 league campaign is against fellow Champions League spot chasing Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.



The Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup following their 3-1 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday and are back in Premier League action against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.





Leicester have played one game more than fifth placed Manchester United and the Foxes are only ahead on goals scored.







A Manchester United win on Wednesday sould take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men above Leicester and Evans has admitted that his team will have to adjust their approach on Sunday according to how their opponents fare against the Hammers.



“I think [we’ll] just try to do better and we know Manchester United are coming [to the King Power Stadium]”, Evans told LCFC TV.





“We’ve been good at home this year and depending on other results, we’ll have to see how they do midweek.



“We’ll probably reassess what it’s like going into the game and see where our position is."



Leicester have seen their form slip in recent weeks and Evans admits there is no magic formula.



“It’s difficult, and if we always had answers, football would be easy. We’ve got to try and find a way to getting back to the way we’re playing.



“Some games we have, some games we haven’t. We’ve got to keep going and show our spirit.



“We’ve got to bounce back from a few bad results and hopefully we’ll do that next week.”



Champions Liverpool and Manchester City have already secured Champions League berths while Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester are all in the running for a top four finish.

