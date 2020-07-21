This Is Why We’ll Do Ourselves Justice In Premier League – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is confident that the Whites will do themselves justice in the Premier League next season due to Marcelo Bielsa’s presence.



The Yorkshire giants have earned their way back into the Premier League after spending 16 years away from the top flight of English football.













Leeds will return to the top tier of English football as champions and it is a special occasion for Gray, who was on the touchline when Leeds last appeared in the Premier League in 2004.



The Leeds legend was caretaker manager when Leeds were relegated and he has expressed his delight in seeing the club back in the top tier of English football after more than a decade and a half.





Reflecting on Leeds’ promotion, Gray told LUTV: “I am absolutely delighted.







“Standing here, looking around the stadium, thinking about all the great days that have been at this football club and finally, after 16 years we are back in the Premier League.



“And the sun shining on Elland Road today.”





Gray is confident that Leeds will not look out of place in the Premier League next season due to Bielsa and his principles of coaching.



He believes the Leeds boss has also bought into the passion of the city for the club and that is a good sign for the future of the Yorkshire giants.



“I hope when we get back there we do justice and I think we will because of the manager, his principles in the game and the players have bought into it.



“I think he has bought into the city of Leeds as well. He likes the enthusiasm of the fans, the passion for the club and that augurs well for the future.”



Leeds will receive the Championship crown on Wednesday night following their home game against Charlton Athletic.

