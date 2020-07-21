Tottenham €10m Short of Serie A Side’s Valuation of Player, Jose Mourinho Keen For Deal To Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are at least €10m short of Roma's asking price for Nicolo Zaniolo, with Jose Mourinho driving their interest in the midfielder, it has been claimed in Italy.



Zaniolo is expected to be in demand when the transfer window swings open this summer and the young schemer is also attracting interest from both Inter and Juventus.











Mourinho is keen to bolster his squad ahead of the start of next season and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, wants Zaniolo to be brought to north London.



It is claimed that Roma want between €60m and €70m for Zaniolo, but Tottenham are at present prepared to pay €50m.





Juventus are big admirers of Zaniolo and are keeping close tabs on the situation, while the midfielder's former club Inter, who would receive 15 per cent of any sale fee, are looking at the situation.







Zaniolo turned 21 earlier this month and is under contract at Roma until the summer of 2024.



He has made 28 appearances for the Giallorossi so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists for his team-mates.





Zaniolo missed a chunk of action with a cruciate ligament injury earlier this season, but the unscheduled break helped give the midfielder time to get back to full fitness.

