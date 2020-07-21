We Can’t Afford To Ease Off, Leeds Star Stresses Ahead of Charlton Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts has insisted the Whites cannot afford to rest before their final game of the season against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday and has stressed they do not want to be beaten after being crowned winners of the Championship.



The Whites were promoted to the Premier League after West Brom capitulated against Huddersfield on Friday and were crowned Championship winners after Brentford failed to beat Stoke City on Saturday.













Marcelo Bielsa’s side next face Charlton on Wednesday in their final Championship game of the season as they look forward to participating in the top flight next season.



Leeds striker Roberts lauded Marcelo Bielsa and the players for the work and effort that they have put in over the last two years and insisted each one of them deserves every bit of praise that comes their way.





Roberts stressed his side cannot afford to rest ahead of the game against the Addicks as he claimed the Whites are aiming to finish the season on a high and under no circumstances can lose the game after being crowned champions.







“It’s been fantastic, we’ve put so much work into the last two years since the gaffer came in”, Roberts told Leeds' official site.



“I think every single one of the boys, the staff and their families deserves this.





“We’ve had a little celebration and enjoyed the result after West Brom and the fact that we’re going up and we’re champions, but there are still games of football to play.



“We don’t want to be champions and get beat; we want to keep our standard and show we are the best team in the league and that goes on until Wednesday.



“Getting the trophy on Wednesday will be a special occasion of course and we’re looking forward to it, but we don’t want to lose the game though.



“We want to win the game so we’re all in high spirits and then the job is done.



“The Premier League is the best league in football and we’re all looking forward to it.



“We’ll of course celebrate after the season, but we won’t have long off I’m sure and we’ll be back in and focusing and doing well in the top-flight.”



Roberts has made 22 Championship appearances for Leeds this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist in the process.

