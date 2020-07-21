We’re Long Way Behind Liverpool, Frank Lampard Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted the Blues are still a long way away from champions Liverpool and has stressed the two sides are at different stages of their development



The Blues have splashed cash already this summer in order to bolster their squad and bridge the gap between themselves and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.













Liverpool meanwhile have restricted themselves from spending lavishly in the transfer market so far and it remains to be seen what signings they may make.



However, Blues boss Lampard claims his side are far off the pace of Klopp’s side and he believes they have to be realistic and realise that they are at a different stage compared to their rivals.





Lampard admits finishing in the top four was the ultimate goal at the start of the season and stressed the campaign has been a challenging one for the club.







Asked how far Chelsea are away from Liverpool, Lampard told a press conference: “A long way. We have to be realistic of that as a club. We are at a different point at the curve. The points don't lie and we have to have strong ambitions.



“It was the number one goal at the start of the season [finishing in the top four]. The prestige and guide of where you are as a side.





“This was the most testing season. We then have to look at bridging the gap. We're not there yet.”



Chelsea next face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday and the encounter will give Lampard a good opportunity to measure his side against the new champions.

