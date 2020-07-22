Aaron Wan-Bissaka On Bench – Manchester United Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to David Moyes' West Ham United outfit this evening at Old Trafford.



The Red Devils are looking to overtake Leicester City in the Premier League this evening as they aim for a top four spot; Manchester United sit in fifth place, on the same number of points as fourth placed Leicester and one point off third placed Chelsea.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also want his side to look further improve their goal difference ahead of their final game of the season, at Leicester, on Sunday.



The hosts tonight are without defender Eric Bailly, who has a head injury.





In goal Solskjaer sticks with David de Gea, while at centre-back he has Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. In midfield, Nemanja Matic slots in with Paul Pogba, while Mason Greenwood also plays. Bruno Fernandes will support Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.







Solskjaer can look to the bench to shake things up if needed, with options available including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard.





Manchester United Team vs West Ham United



De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, James, Lingard, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Ighalo

