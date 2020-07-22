Alexis Sanchez’s Agent Receives Calls From English and Spanish Clubs But Star Clear On Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Manchester United loanee Alexis Sanchez has fielded calls from English and Spanish clubs for his client, but the winger has made it clear that he wants to stay at Inter.



Sanchez has rekindled his form since the season resumed and has convinced Inter to probe a deal to sign him on a permanent basis from Manchester United.













Inter have been working on extending his loan stay to cover the Europa League and are in talks with Manchester United.



The Serie A giants have also been mulling over how to sign the winger on a permanent deal without paying Manchester United’s €20m asking price.





According to Italian outlet FcInterNews, several other clubs from England and Spain have fielded enquiries with his agent for Sanchez.







But the Chilean’s mind is made up and he is clear that he wants to stay at Inter beyond the end of his current loan stint.



Inter are working under the assumption that Manchester United will sell if they put a deal worth €15m in front of them.





The Nerazzurri have already prepared a plan to spread out his considerable wages over the course of a three-year contract.



Manchester City have also been linked with an interest in the player, who snubbed them in favour of Manchester United in January 2018.

