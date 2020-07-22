Arsenal Set To Table Formal Contract Offer To Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are preparing to present the first formal offer of a new contract to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming days, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Aubameyang has a year left to run on his current contract and there has been speculation over his future at Arsenal beyond the end of the next summer transfer window.













Arsenal have been working on a new deal for the striker and are desperate to keep hold of a player who has consistently scored goals for them since joinig the club.



The Gunners are now putting finishing touches to the contract and will present the offer to Aubameyang in the coming days.





The contract is expected to be worth £250,000-a-week, plus bonuses, which is an increase from his current deal that is worth £198,000-a-week in terms of its basic salary.







The proposed contract will still be considerably less than the £350,000-a-week pay packet Mesut Ozil has been drawing.



Arsenal will also have to convince the striker that Mikel Arteta will be sufficiently backed in the transfer market to turn the Gunners into top four challengers as well.





Aubameyang has forged a strong relationship with the Arsenal manager and has indicated that he would consider re-signing under him.



The size of the contract is unlikely to be decisive as Aubameyang will have to be convinced that the club will move forward.



Arsenal will not be playing in Europe next season if they do not beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final later this month.

