Best We’ve Ever Been, Confident We Can Beat Leeds – Charlton Star

Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty has warned Leeds United that the Addicks are in the best shape they have ever been and he is confident they can pick up all three points this evening.



Lee Bowyer's side sit just outside the drop zone on goal difference and know that only securing three points at Leeds would guarantee their survival in the Championship.













However, they have been handed the toughest possible task with a visit to champions Leeds tonight.



Charlton talent Doughty though insists that his side are travelling to Leeds in the best shape they have ever been and with sky high confidence.





“Confidence is high. We know we can get the job done”, Doughty told his club's official site.







“We’ve been the best we have ever been. Against every team since the restart we’ve dominated and played the best we ever have."



The 20-year-old midfielder believes that there should be no fear over going to Leeds and stressed his is confident Charlton can beat the Whites.





"I’m confident we can go out there and get the three points we need.



"We can’t go there with fear, we have to make sure we are ready.”



Charlton beat Leeds 1-0 in the earlier Championship fixture between the two sides this season.

