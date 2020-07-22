Celtic Star Acknowledges Work Needed To Reach Higher Level After PSG Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has stressed that his team’s ultimate aim is to play Champions League quality football, following a defeat against heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.



The Hoops concluded their pre-season preparations in France with a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.













Neil Lennon's side went into the game following a 2-1 defeat to Lyon and a 1-1 draw with Nice in the Veolia Trophy friendly tournament and faced a step up in competition on Tuesday against a Parisian side boasting the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.



Despite the loss, McGregor has insisted that his team take a lot of positives from the game and stressed that Celtic are aiming to get to a level where they can go toe to toe with the European elite.





The Scotsman, who is gearing up along with his team for August when the Scottish Premiership gets under way, insists that the whole Celtic camp are committed towards bridging the gap.







“Pre-season is all about fitness and you don’t want to look at results, but again it was a good test for us and again it’s a good one and we are humble enough to realise it”, McGregor told Celtic TV.



“You know, that is the top level and we have got a lot of work to do to try and get there, but we spoke about that in the changing room after the game.





“Champions League is the level we want to play at.



"It is a nice taste of what could be but we also know how hard it is to get there and that is the level we have to reach.”



Celtic begin their quest for their 10th successive Scottish Premiership title at home to Hamilton Academical on 2nd August.