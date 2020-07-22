Derby County Star Happy To Be Facing Birmingham City For Last Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos believes that finishing the Championship season with a game against Birmingham City is a good scenario.



The Rams will be the visitors at St Andrew's and looking for a response after losing their last game 3-1 against champions Leeds United.













Derby have now lost their last four Championship games on the bounce and will be desperate to end the season on a positive note.



Birmingham sit just two points above the bottom three ahead of the final matchday and will be looking to take something from their meeting with Derby.





And Roos feels that with Blues needing a result it makes them the perfect side to finish the season against.







“As a footballer, you always want to play for something that counts but at the same time, we try not to change anything", Roos told his club's official site.



“This game is going to be a big one for Birmingham and they will look to get a point at least so we are going to have a fight on our hands.





“I think it’s always better to play against teams who have something to fight for so we will prepare well and we will make sure we are ready to go.”



If Derby can beat Birmingham and other results in the Championship go their way then they could secure a top ten finish.

