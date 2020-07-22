Edinson Cavani’s Camp Indicate Willingness To Listen To Leeds United’s Proposal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have contacted Edinson Cavani's brother, who acts as his agent, and have not been dismissed as a destination for the Uruguayan.



The Whites are beginning to be linked with a host of top names after securing promotion to the Premier League.











Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani has been mooted as a target for the Whites and according to AS Mexico, they have made contact with his brother.



Leeds have registered their interest in signing Cavani and, crucially, the striker's entourage have been clear they are willing to listen to the proposal from the Premier League new boys.





Cavani is out of contract this summer and is an attractive target for a host of clubs in a changed football landscape.







Leeds landing the Uruguayan would be seen as a big coup, with the Whites looking to make a splash in the Premier League.



Cavani, 33, netted 200 goals during his spell at PSG and managed over 100 during a stint at Napoli.





He could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, having so far played in Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1.

