Everton and Two Bundesliga Clubs Linked With Roma Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Cengiz Under is attracting interest from Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Roma star claimed to be one step away from a departure.



Roma are ready to cash in on Under and fellow Serie A side Napoli have been showing interest in snapping him up this summer.













They face significant competition and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Everton, Eintracht Frankfurt and Dortmund are also in the mix.



It is claimed that Under is now just one step away from leaving Roma, with the Giallorossi ready to sell for the right price.





Under has not been one of Paulo Fonseca’s key men for Roma after football resumed post the extended break and has fallen down the pecking order.







The ex-Basaksehir winger has not managed to make a single league appearance after the resumption of football, instead being an unused substitute.



Under has clocked 17 Serie A outings for the Giallorossi over the course of the season, scoring three goals.

