He Makes You Look Better – Kalvin Phillips Hails Leeds United Team-mate

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has lauded team-mate Pablo Hernandez and has stressed the midfielder makes other players looks good with his talent and skill.



Hernandez initially arrived on loan at Leeds during the 2016/17 season from Qatari club Al-Arabi, before then making the move permanent.













The Spaniard has often been hailed as a creative and skillful player, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa once describing the 35-year old veteran as ‘the most complete player from every point of view’.



Team-mate Phillips admits he always tries to look for Hernandez when he has got the ball at his feet and insisted it comes to him naturally rather than as a result of having been told to pass to the Spaniard.





The 24-year old Englishman is clear Hernandez is one of those players who makes other players look good, stressing he would love to have his team-mate's skill with the ball.







“Every time I get the ball, I look for Pablo”, Phillips told The Athletic.



“Every time, he’s the first person I try to pick out. No, I’m not told to do it. [look to pass to Hernandez] It’s just instinctive.





“He’s always available and he always knows what his next move’s going to be. If it’s not him then, in general, I try to make sure I look forward.



“I’m looking for passes that take us up the pitch and let us build attacks. And if I can’t take the ball myself, I try to move the opposition away and open up space for other people.



“But Pablo’s the person I look for. Every time. He’s a genius. He could create space in a 5cm square.



“I’d love to be able to do that but I don’t think it’s something you can learn. He’s just got ‘it’.



“He’s one of those guys who makes it easier for you and makes you look better at what you do.”



Hernandez has made 35 Championship appearances for the Whites this season, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists, and will now be looking to help the club survive and thrive in the Premier League next term.

