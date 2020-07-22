I Want To See Anthony Martial Mix Up His Game – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Andy Cole is keen to see more from Anthony Martial and wants to watch him mix up his game up front in order to become even more effective.



Martial is enjoying his most prolific season for Manchester United since joinig the club and has scored 22 goals in all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to hand him the centre-forward’s role in the team has led to improved performances from the Frenchman, who is enjoying his football at Manchester United.



But Cole is unconvinced about whether the striker really wants to play as the number 9 and feels he should have scored more goals for Manchester United in previous seasons as well.





Cole feels there is no doubt about his talent, but he is keen to see the Frenchman show more desire and look to mix up his game up front in order to keep the defenders guessing.







Cole told The Athletic: “I’m not sure where he wants to play.



“He’s played well this season as a centre-forward and has scored more goals this season than any other but he should have scored more than 20 in more than one season.





“He came for big money and he’s very talented.



"He has to show more desire and passion at times.



"He’s got good feet and a lovely first touch.



"He’s got blistering pace too but you don’t see it enough.



“He wants the ball to his feet but he should mix it up a bit more.”



Cole was part of Manchester United’s treble-winning team in 1999 and scored 121 goals for the club. He also won five Premier League titles with the Red Devils.

