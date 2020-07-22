Juventus Linked With Making Wolves Star Top Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A champions Juventus have identified Wolves striker Raul Jimenez as their top attacking target for the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Bianconeri want to bring in a striker ahead of the new season and have been looking at a number of options.













Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik, Edin Dzeko from Roma and Duvan Zapata from Atalanta are some of the names on Juventus’ shortlist of targets.



But it has been claimed that Juventus are looking towards the Premier League for their top striking target.





According to Italian daily La Repubblica, Jimenez has been identified as Juventus’ top target for the summer transfer window.







The 29-year-old Mexican has been in pristine form for Wolves this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League.



His performances have even turned heads in the Premier League and Wolves have been preparing for a fight to keep the striker at the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window.





He is rated at around €60m and it would take a big offer for Wolves to consider selling Jimenez in the next window.

