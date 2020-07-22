XRegister
22/07/2020 - 07:00 BST

Kai Havertz Wants Leverkusen Talks Tomorrow, Player Has Chelsea Request

 




Kai Havertz wants to hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen as soon as Thursday, with the midfielfer set to request a switch to Chelsea, according to German magazine Sport Bild

Frank Lampard is chasing the signature of the in-demand midfielder as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of the start of next season.

 



Havertz has been linked with a host of top clubs across the continent, but Chelsea are in pole position and the player is now attempting to press the accelerator on a deal.

Leverkusen are due in for training on Thursday and Havertz wants to meet with club bosses.
 


He will tell the Leverkusen powerbrokers that they should let him leave the BayArena to sign for Chelsea.



Leverkusen have been clear about achieving their financial demands before Havertz can be sold, but the player weighing in will put further pressure on the club to conclude a sale.

Chelsea have already raided the Bundesliga this summer to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.
 


Lampard has also snapped up Hakim Ziyech from Ajax – and Havertz would add further to his creative options.

Chelsea are in action this evening, away at champions Liverpool.
 