KV Kortrijk Settle On Asking Price For Rangers Target Terem Moffi

Rangers will have to splash out in the region of €5m if they want to sign KV Kortrijk striker Terem Moffi this summer.



Moffi only joined the Belgian side in January this year, but quickly turned heads with his performances and grabbed goals against league heavyweights Club Brugge and Standard Liege.











He has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, including Rangers, who are expected to sign a new striker if Alfredo Morelos is sold, Brest, Saint-Etienne and Galatasaray.



Kortrijk are clear over how much it will take to sell Moffi and, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, want around €5m.





Such a sum would mark a big and quick profit for the Belgian side, who paid only €400,000 to sign Moffi.







So far, no club have yet to come forward with the level of money Kortrijk want to agree to sell the striker.



However, with the transfer window open through until 5th October, ample time remains for bids to be accepted by the Belgian outfit.





Moffi, 21, put pen to paper to a three-and-a-half year deal when he signed for the club at the start of January.

