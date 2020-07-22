Kyle Walker-Peters Confident of Southampton Switch Even If Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Joins Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur loanee Kyle Walker-Peters is confident of completing a permanent move to Southampton this summer even if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joins Everton, according to the Evening Standard.



Spurs want to sign Hojbjerg from Tottenham and have been trying to include Walker-Peters, who is on loan at St. Mary’s, as part of a deal to sign the midfielder.













Southampton have made it clear that they want to keep the two negotiations separate from each other and for the moment Everton have the edge in the race to sign the midfielder.



Southampton have accepted a £25m bid from the Toffees for Hojbjerg and it has put Tottenham under pressure to improve upon their last bid for the midfielder.





But uncertainty over Hojbjerg has not affected Walker-Peters one bit and he is still keen on completing the move to Southampton.







He remains confident that the Saints will be able to agree on a transfer fee with Tottenham over signing him this summer, even if Hojbjerg is Goodison bound.



He has enjoyed playing under Ralph Hasenhuttl and wants to continue at St. Mary’s Stadium.





Hojbjerg would prefer a move to Tottenham over Everton but is now anxiously waiting for the north London club to put in more money for him.

