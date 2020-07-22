Leeds United Held Talks With Target On Tuesday Following Permission Being Granted

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have already met Wigan Athletic forward Joe Gelhardt to discuss the possibility of taking him to Elland Road this summer, according to the Sun.



Following Wigan going into administration, a host of their senior and youth team stars are being linked with moves away.













Gelhardt is tipped to leave and despite being tracked by a number of big Premier League clubs, Leeds have been rated as likely to sign him this summer.



Leeds have already held talks with the Wigan administrators as they bid to put themselves in pole position, and crucially they have spoken to the player.





The Yorkshire giants held talks with the youngster on Tuesday after being given permission to do so by Wigan's administrators.







Gelhardt is a wanted young player in England with clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool believed to be tracking him.



But Leeds have an edge in the race and promotion to the Premier League has also made them an attractive option.





However, a deal has yet to be agreed with Wigan and Gelhardt has yet to decide if he wants the move to Elland Road.



The young Wigan forward has already drawn comparisons with Wayne Rooney for his physical attributes and has 20 senior appearances under his belt.

