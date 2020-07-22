Leeds United Now Amongst 22-Year-Old Striker’s Suitors, Player’s Head Has Been Turned

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have joined the race for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, whose head has now been turned towards a transfer.



Dennis is expected to be in demand this summer following his development at Club Brugge and a host of clubs have been credited with holding an interest in him, including Newcastle United and Wolves.











The club now have extra reason to worry about Dennis as, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, his head has been turned.



Leeds, who have secured promotion to the Premier League, are now mooted as being in the mix for Dennis and the 22-year-old wants to move on from Club Brugge.





The striker wants to play in a bigger league and it is claimed that, while he is physically at the club, his head is visibly somewhere else.







Dennis currently has an ankle niggle and has not been fully training with the group.



The striker has also missed all his side's friendly games apart from a brief outing against KV Mechelen.





Club Brugge are clear that they want between €20m and €25m for Dennis, but it is up in the air whether any clubs will be willing to pay such a sum given the changed football landscape.



His current suitors are playing the waiting game and no offers close to the amount demanded by Club Brugge have yet been received.



Dennis is expected to play no part in Club Brugge's friendly with Deinze today.

