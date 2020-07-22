Listening To Marcelo Bielsa and Knuckling Down Key To My Success – Kalvin Phillips

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed knuckling down and listening to head coach Marcelo Bielsa is the reason behind his success at Elland Road.



The midfielder had risen through the ranks at Leeds and made his Championship debut in the 2014/15 season.













Phillips underwent a change in position after the arrival of new boss Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018, shifting to a deep-lying playmaker role at the behest of the Argentinian.



The 24-year old stressed Bielsa came in to the team with a vision for every player and he knew where he wanted each and every star to play and how to operate in their respective roles.





The Englishman admitted he did not expect Bielsa to change his position to such a degree, but acknowledged the change in position has brought success to him as a player and to the team. Phillips feels the reason he has enjoyed such success is that he has listened to Bielsa and worked hard.







“The manager basically had a vision for how the team should be and what we were going to do”, Phillips told The Athletic.



“He had Adam Forshaw and [Mateusz] Klich, who were No 8s. He had Pablo as a No 10.





“He knew exactly where he wanted them to play and exactly where he wanted me to play. I just didn’t expect it.



“But I was never going to say no to him. I knuckled down and listened — it’s got me this far.”



Leeds have finished top of the Championship table on 93 points, ten points ahead of second placed West Brom.

